Eastern pathologies

A new President of the Republic of Moldova will soon be elected. For a quarter of century, ever since it became an independent state, the former soviet republic has been mired in an economic and political depression, undermined by Transnistrian separatism and torn between the Russian and Romanian influence. For years now, one of the last strongholds of communism in the world (at least in name), the continent’s bottom-ranking country in terms of welfare, gangrened by corruption, with almost a third of its population consisting of Slavic minorities and with an autonomous Gagauz region, this small state still oscillates between cooperating with the EU and NATO and joining the Russia-Belarus-Kazakhstan Customs Union, a policy instrument of Kremlin’s “new Czar.” To better understand such a rather “exotic” reality, let us resort to a recent film: “Eastern Business.” Minimalist, deliberately exotic – the subtitled film has also hit the Romanian silver screens –, a cruel comedy, Igor Cobileanski’s film goes beyond simple anecdotes, being also suggestive for certain mentalities. Deep poverty – not absolute, not homogenous but significant – has more perverse implications: one can survive, but society is structured on a type of economic mentality that is not just amoral and discriminatory – that of an unscrupulous capitalist for example – but is also based on a kind of “anthropological trick.” In other words, man would be a being just suitable to trick, but not just through simple acts of thievery but through a “lesson” meant to put one in their place, as if the real human condition is that of deceived being. In fact, in Moldovan tradition there is the typological character called ‘Pacala,’ a kind of Eastern European Punchinello. The moral problem of poverty is the dehumanising substitute which replaces the legitimate economy. Of course, more elements are needed to cultivate a post-soviet oligarchic society, but the foundation is the epidemic of this perverse mentality in which the “victim” is lamented rather mythically than politically, something that drastically reduces the individual’s pragmatic capacity to react when faced with the recrudescence of generalised injustice. And lowers the chances of building a different kind of society.

Cobileanski is at the same time an emulator of Emir Kusturica’s aesthetics, it’s just that the Bosnian film director’s Balkan vitality is partly replaced by a dose of undermining melancholy. A proverbial slowness, a rapid inner disarmament, a kind of active passivity unable to resist – it’s as if we are dealing with an altered human type, which sees the world as a tragicomic farce. Even small or large economic transactions have this tonality of mythical imposture. It’s a different survival resort – to grin and bear it, but it’s not about the welcomed unveiling of the lie, it’s just a cheerful-sad leeching off it. In this sense, one can never call a spade a spade, because tampering with the truth has gained a special charm, a sinister but sufficiently seductive one.

Politics is looked upon in an entirely dispelled way in ‘Eastern Business,’ to match a popular mentality fed up with disgusting “staging.” But beyond this almost absolute scepticism, we note an even worse symptom. Faced with the alternative to invest a significant amount of money, one of the characters would not choose a valuable object but political affiliation instead. When politics substitutes economy to such an extent, at the level of prestige, it means that the economy’s autonomy is seriously compromised. When politics becomes the main “economic” investment, its arrogant authority grows like a tumour. And the result is an oligarchy difficult to get rid of.