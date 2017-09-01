EC mission to assess progress under CVM between Sept. 18 – 21

A new mission of the European Commission tasked with assessing progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) will take place between September 18 – 21, Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader informs in a letter to Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

According to the document that will be discussed on Friday by the Senate leadership, the two Chambers of Parliament are invited to organize on September 19 a joint meeting with the chairs of the Law committees and to attend in person or by proxy the meetings organized at the seat of the Ministry of Justice on Sept. 19 and 20.

An extended EC delegation is expected in Bucharest on this occasion, including EC Deputy Secretary-General in charge of Institutional and Administrative Policies, Smart Regulation and Work Programme Paraskevi Michou.