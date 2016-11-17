EcoMin Borc at the opening of the Romanian Travel Fair: Citizen safety, one of Romania’s assets in drawing foreign tourists

Citizen safety is one of Romania’s assets when it comes to drawing foreign tourists, Economy Minister Costin Borc told the opening on Thursday of the autumn edition of the Romanian Travel Fair (TTR).

“Citizen safety is one of the good things Romania has today and that should be capitalised on by the travel business people. Criminal offences and crimes have declined, and that is an assets for the travel industry because people visit places where they feel safe and Romania today has such an advantage. I am glad that the tourism in Romania has increased and there are more foreign holidaymakers visiting Romania. Travel services quality has also increased. The private sector should preserve its consistency,” said Borc.

Part of the opening of the Romanian Travel Show was the presentation by Chair of the National Travel Authority (ANT) Anca Pavel-Nedea of awards for two green tourism destinations – Tara Hategului-Retezat and Tinutul Zimbrului- Vanatori Neamt Natural Park.

ANT is said to have prepared a novel project for TTR that enwraps visitors while stimulating their five senses through state-of-the-art technology, all under the slogan “Get ready to be inspired!”

For four days, more than 230 travel agencies and tour operators from Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, India, Jordan, Israel, Italy, Macedonia, the UK, Palestine, the Dominican Republic and Hungary will be displaying at TTR, November 17-20 .