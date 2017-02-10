EcoMin Petrescu: Companies in defence industry can invest 60pct of assets amounts

Economy Minister Alexandru Petrescu announced on Thursday that, according to a normative act adopted by the Government, the companies in the defence industry will be able to invest in modernisation and re-technologisation 60 percent of the amounts obtained by capitalising on assets.

“Under this normative act, 60 percent of the amounts made following the asset capitalisation will remain at the companies’ disposal, having as priority destination the modernisation and re-technologisation of the production capacities for defence. The measure concerns economic operators having a restructuring or reorganisation plan approved according to law, having the capacities included in the inventory of the production capacities for defence and tasks in the mobilisation plan,” Petrescu told a press briefing at the Victoria Palace.

He explained that at present very many companies in the area cannot use for investment the amounts coming including from asset sales, as they go straight to the fiscal authority.

Petrescu maintained that many of the companies in the Romanian defence industry are managing valuable assets, and this industry has “very much to recoup” in respect to technology.

According to the Economy Minister, this normative act was drawn up taking into account the requests and recommendations of employers’ associations and trade unions from among the economic operators in question.

Read also: Government decides to establish Sovereign Development and Investment Fund. EcoMin: The FSDI will represent a partner for international investors