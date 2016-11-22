Economy Ministry contemplates making economic atlas worth 9.92 million lei, 85pct European funds

Romania’s Economy Ministry is contemplating making an economic atlas of Romania on European funds and designing an industrial policy document that will set the priorities and main action guidelines for the country’s reindustrialisation, the ministry said Monday in a statement posted on its website

The total project budget is estimated to exceed 9.92 million lei, 8.34 million lei of which would come from the European Social Fund and 1.58 million lei in matching funds from the beneficiary. The aim of the project is to consolidate the institutional capacity of the ministry by developing capabilities of founding, implementing, monitoring and assessing public policies.

Called ‘Developing institutional capacity of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Milieu,’ the project would be implemented in 12 months, with August 10, 2016 having been the starting date.

The objectives of the project are developing a system for drawing up, monitoring and assessing the impact at all times of public policies built on evidence; making an economic atlas of Romania as an instrument to be used to provide fundamentals for evidence-based public policies and drawing up an industrial policy document for Romania that sets up the priorities and main action guidelines for the country’s reindustrialisation.