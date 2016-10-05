EC’s chief Brexit negotiator visits Romania

*PM Ciolos: Romania wants to be part of European integration core

Romania wants to be part of the European integration core, as it has the necessary means and political will to bring added value to the debate on the European Union’s future, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos (photo R) said on Wednesday, during the meeting he had with European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

According to a Government release sent to Agerpres, Michel Barnier is conducting a tour which will include the 27 European Union member states, to present the working methodology and to evaluate their positions in respect to the preparation of the negotiation process with the UK.

Romania is the fourth country Barnier has paid a visit to, after France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Government points out that at the meeting of Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos with Michel Barnier the focus of the talks was set on the institutional steps which both Romania and the EU must cover to prepare and conduct the negotiations. In this context, the two underscored the important role of Romania, which will take over the EU Council presidency in the first half of 2019, a period in which the negotiations for the UK’s exit from the European Union will also be finalised, the Government shows.

According to the release, PM Dacian Ciolos underscored that it is important that the negotiations which will take place between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland be organised in an inclusive format ensuring a common vision of the member states in a EU27 format and the European institutions concerning the negotiated elements.

“Romania’s option in respect to the discussions concerning the future of the European Union is clear: our country wants to be part of the European integration core, as it has the necessary means and political will to bring added value to this debate,” Ciolos also said.

Michel Barnier officially took over on October 1 the office of European Commission’s chief negotiator for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations with the UK in relation with the provisions of Article 50 of the EU Treaty.

ForMin Comanescu, EC’s chief Brexit negotiator Barnier discuss Romania’s taking over EU Council presidency

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu on Wednesday had a meeting with Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s chief negotiator heading the working group in charge with the preparation and conduct of the negotiations with the UK based on Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to Agerpres, the talks between the two officials were mainly focused on aspects aimed at the cooperation between the Romanian authorities and the structure headed by Michel Barnier, particularly in the prospects of Romania’s taking over in the first half of 2019 the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Part of the demarches of preparing the exercise of his mandate, EC’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is currently conducting a European tour, with Romania being among the first member states visited.