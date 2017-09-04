Education through calligraphy – Calligraphy lesson at the Cotroceni Museum

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, starting at 10.00, the Cotroceni Museum will host the event called “Calligraphy Lesson at the Cotroceni Museum”. The project aims to draw attention on calligraphy, on the handwritten word, urging for education, culture, tradition, art and durability, in times when the younger generation is rather used to work with the keyboard and touchscreen. Yet, teachers believe that the notes written on laptop are not as efficient as those written by hand.

Those who responded affirmatively to the project were personalities such as philosopher and essayist Mihai Sora, writer Ana Blandiana, actress Maia Morgenstern, violinist Alexandru Tomescu and Andreea Raducan, the President of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

At this event, where Nine O’Clock is also a media partner, the General Manager of the Cotroceni Museum, Liviu Jicman, will speak about the role and the involvement of the institution in this project. Teacher Pavel Magdalena from the “Sfintii Voievozi” Gymnasium School no.1 from Bucharest, will also hold a calligraphy lesson, together with 1st and 2nd grade pupils. In her turn, Dorjan Shabani, a calligraphy artist from Iran, will speak about the art of calligraphy in the Persian tradition. The handwriting expert Cristian Dumitrescu will explain how handwriting is unique, defining each person.

“The importance and the role of the handwriting is a concern also for great American universities such as Princeton and California, which contribute to this debate with relevant studies in this respect” mentions a press release of the organizers.