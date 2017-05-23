EduMin Nastase attends meeting of Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council in Brussels

Minister of National Education Pavel Nastase attended on Monday in Brussels a meeting of the Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council, where a new recommendation of the Council was adopted in regards to the European Qualifications Framework for lifelong learning.

According to press release of the Ministry of Education, Nastase attended the debate on how to improve and modernise the education systems to provide high quality education for all, to offer the ones who study the possibility to make their voice heard.

The schedule of Minister Pavel Nastase also included a meeting with his Finnish and Croatian counterparts, for preparing Romania to exercise the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first semester of 2019.