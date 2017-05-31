EduMin Nastase pays visit to Spain on the 10th anniversary since implementing LCCR project

National Education Minister Pavel Nastase is paying a working visit to Spain between 31 May and 4 June, on the occasion of celebrating the 10th anniversary since the implementation of the Romanian language, culture and civilisation (LCCR) in Spanish education units.

According to a press release of the National Education Ministry (MEN), beside the participation in a profile course within an educational center in Madrid, the visit schedule also features meetings with the Spanish counterpart, Minister of Education, Culture and Sports Inigo Mendez de Vigo y Montojo, but also with the Director of the Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Spain, who is also the Rector of the Alcala de Henares University.

Moreover, Minister Pavel Nastase will have a series of meetings with representatives of the Romanian associative environment of Spain and with pupils and teachers involved in teaching the Romanian Language, culture and civilisation course.

The LCCR programme started in Spain in the 2006-2007 school year, based on the Joint Declaration of the Ministry of Education, Research and Youth of Romania and the Science and Education Ministry of Spain, signed in Madrid, on 16 July 2007.

The goal is to preserve and promote the Romanian language and Romanian traditions in Spain.

Currently, the LCCR is carried out in 14 regions, totalizing 331 schools, 514 groups and a total number of 7,256 pupils registered in the 2016-2017 school year. The courses are taught by 71 teachers.