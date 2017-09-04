EduMin Pop announces 10 percent cut of Ministry, inspectorate management positions

Minister of Education Liviu Pop told a press conference on Monday that 10 percent of the management positions with the Ministry of National Education and education inspectorates will be cut in 30 days at the most.

According to the minister, other management contracts of officials who failed to fulfill their terms will also be terminated in the next period.

“We’ll proceed to assessing all contracts. We see that there is a progressively smaller number of students, but the number of management positions is rising. I assure you that we’ll cut management positions in the Ministry and school inspectorates by 10 percent, they’ll be scrapped in 30 days at the most, because I consider this is the normal way. We’ll focus more on the teaching act,” Liviu Pop explained.