EduMinNastase: By end-2017, we must have new education law

The Minister of National Education, Pavel Nastase declared on Wednesday, in a press conference, that by the end of this year, according to the governing programme, a new law of national education will be designed.

“According to the Governing Programme, by the end of 2017, we must have a new national education law. Within this context, the Rectors’ National Council and other university consortiums will be invited to discuss on this topic and also, the education parliamentary committees in Romania’s Parliament that are empowered to come up with this law. Therefore, together with Parliament and these councils and consortiums, we will start off this process of creating a new law of National Education, whose deadline must be, as I was saying, the end of the year,” the minister said.

He stated that by the end of the year a draft law will be forwarded in Parliament.