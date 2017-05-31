Effectively Addressing the Risk of Corruption – Tonucci & Partners on the Anti Bribery Management System ISO 37001:2016

The progress of the fight against corruption in Romania, considered to be one of the key elements behind the recent economic growth, has highlighted the importance of choosing the most adequate means of fighting corruption both in the public and private sector. Organizations and companies of all levels are showing an increased degree of awareness that a business plan for the years to come is sustainable only if it commits to effectively tackle the risks of corruption.

The new ISO 37001 standard, published on 15 October 2016, is a certification standard for anti bribery management systems setting up a series of requirements and guidelines inspired by the international anticorruption good practices aiming at helping organizations to prevent, detect and address bribery by means of implementation of a proactive system. The standard, which takes into account both active corruption (bribery by the organization) and passive corruption (bribery of the organization) in the public and private sector, highlights the main aspects to be considered by a company interested in the implementation of an effective management system, which can be adapted and personalized function of each organization’s profile and area of activity.

ISO 37001 establishes also a third party certification system, which allows a wide range of organizations (public entities, private companies, NGOs) to build and consolidate an image of integrity by proving they have adopted the appropriate measures to prevent corruption.