Eight convoys of Very High Readiness Joint Task Force to enter Romania

Eight Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) convoys due to attend the Noble Jump 2017 exercise will arrive in Romania from Bulgaria, on Thursday, through Giurgiu border crossing point.

“The military convoys arriving in Romania upon discharging in Alexandroupolis port, in Greece and then crossing Bulgaria consist of about 300 soldiers with more than 150 fighting vehicles and troop convoys on their way to the Getica Combat Training Center of the Land Forces in Cincu, Brasov County,” informs a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

From June 1 to 4, 2017, road traffic can be made more difficult on the routes of the military convoys, specifies MApN.

Noble Jump 2017 (NOJP17) is a multi-national, short-term notification exercise planned and run by the Naples Joint Task Force (JFC), which runs between May 26 and June 16 on the national territories of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

“NOJP17 will test the operational capabilities of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) elements and the level of implementation of the Readiness Action Plan (RAP) in Bulgaria and Romania”, reads the press release.