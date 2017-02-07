Eighth evening of protests in Victoriei Square, third evening of protests at Cotroceni Palace

Several thousands of people had gathered in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Tuesday evening, after 25,000 people took part in the protest outside the Government building on Monday. In fact, Monday marked one week since Victoriei Square became the epicentre of the dissatisfaction of hundreds of thousands of people who asked the Government to repeal the ordinance amending the Criminal Codes.

At Victoria Palace, protesters shout “We hang in until we overturn you”, “At night, like thieves”, “Resignation”, “A sincere wish, a free Romania”, “Down with the Government”, “We won’t give in, corruption kills”, “If you don’t jump, you don’t want change”.

On the other hand, over 1,500 people gathered outside Cotroceni Palace, for the third day of protests against President Klaus Iohannis and the DNA.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the Presidential Palace carry placards reading “Judas, you sold us in Malta for a schnapps,” “Lost president,” “We support the Grindeanu Government,” “Iohannis, impeached,” “Kovesi, hands off the Government,” “Citizen without a president,” “I want my vote, not your Government” and “What we voted for should be respected.”

Protesters demand the president’s resignation and reproach him with dividing the country into two camps. Likewise, protesters say that the head of state should talk to them like he talked to the protesters in University Square.