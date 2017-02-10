Electricity consumption advances 4.2 pct in 2016, exports decline 18.2 pct

Electricity consumption in Romania increased by 4.2 percent in 2017 to over 54.8 billion kWh, while electricity usage for public lighting declined 1.1 percent, according to a press statement released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

“Romania’s main primary electricity resources totalled 33.162 million toe in 2016, up 253,500 toe from 2015. Domestic market provided 20.479 million toe, down 1.582 million toe from the previous year, while imports stood at 12.682 million toe. Romania’s 2016 electricity resources stood at 69.691 billion KWh, up 257.5 million kWh from 2015,” according to INS.

According to INS, thermal power stations put out 26.567 billion kWh, down 1.671 million kWh (-5.9 pct).

“Hydropower plants generated 19.698 billion kWh, up 3.011 billion kWh (+18.0pct), while the nuclear power plant put out 11.285 billion kWh, down 353,9 million kWh (-3.0 percent). Wind power plants generated 6.725 billion kWh, down 380.8 million kWh from 2015, while photovoltaic power stations contributed 1.844 billion kWh, down 142.8 million kWh from 2015,” according to INS.

Final electricity consumption in the same period stood at 54.840 billion kWh, up 4.2 percent from 2015. Electricity usage for public lighting declined 1.1 percent, while household consumption increased by 0.3 percent.

Electricity exports totalled 8.587 billion kWh, down 1.916 billion kWh. Own technological consumption stood at 6.264 billion kWh, down 40.2 million kWh.