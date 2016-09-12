Electrolux launches the Ideas Lab: Innovative ideas for any kitchen

In the entire world there is a noticeable change in the eating habits – people are more informed about the balanced diets and more and more are opting for the healthy food, full of nutrients. In this context, Electrolux launches the Ideas Lab, a global project in which anyone who has innovative ideas to inspire all, to make dishes tastier and healthier in their own kitchens, can apply. The most popular idea will become reality and will earn 10,000 euros.

We are becoming increasingly passionate about what we eat: we are looking for the most interesting local products, we are sharing the photos in Social Media with our daily meals, we are visiting the world in search of the perfect taste and buy many cookbooks, to inspire us. But at the same time, the food resources have become some of the biggest global threats. The wasted food and the carbon dioxide emissions are increasing; obesity, diabetes and malnutrition also represent the serious concerns nowadays.

Electrolux, one of the global electronics leaders, promotes the healthy eating for a better lifestyle and aims to prevent the waste of food globally, that’s why the Ideas Lab initiative is launched to bring innovation in nutrition. The passion for food can be the key ingredient to a healthier future, sustainable, starting in every kitchen.

“Through the Electrolux Ideas Lab project, we want to encourage the creative people to display their innovative ideas, to become some really helpful projects in kitchens around the world. The competition is for those who want to take their ideas further, to implementation” , said Carmen Georgescu, Marketing and Communication Manager Electrolux Romania.

How to join

Anyone who has a creative idea, to bring innovation in food and in the kitchen, should present it in a 30-second video accompanied by a brief description, then to upload it to the website www.electroluxideaslab.com. The idea must be explained in the most persuasive way possible, and it will be taken into account whatever the method of recording – either by mobile phone or with a professional device, Electrolux representatives inform.

The Electrolux Ideas Lab competition is open until 3 October, for those over 18. The registration can be done individually or in teams of two people maximum.

The best 50 ideas from the competition will be selected by a jury and announced on October 18. In the next stage, on November 17, there will be announced 20 finalists ideas and the selection of the Electrolux Ideas Lab winner will be made on November 28.

The award for the winning idea – 10,000 euros and a trip to Stockholm

The participants will be judged by a team of Electrolux experts, and the winner will receive a prize of 10,000 euros. Moreover, it will get a one week trip to Stockholm, Sweden, the Electrolux home country, where he will develop his idea and realize the dreamed prototype.

What will happen with the other submitted ideas

Because it is about a global competition, Electrolux will select the most interesting and innovative ideas that match the company’s portfolio and will discuss them with the initiators, to develop them in the future.

For more information on the competition: www.electroluxideaslab.com.