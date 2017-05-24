Elena Udrea, Ioana Basescu and Dan Andronic indicted over 2009 presidential campaign contributions

Several persons, including Elena Udrea (photo), Ioana Basescu (daughter of former president Traian Basescu) and Dan Andronic have been indicted by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors over the financing of the presidential campaign in 2009.

Elena Udrea, Minister of Tourism and Regional Development at the time and directly involved in Traian Basescu’s presidential campaign in 2009, was indicted for instigation to bribery (2 counts) and money laundering (5 counts), according to the DNA.

Ioana Basescu, a notary public, daughter of former President Traian Basescu, will be tried for instigation to embezzlement and money laundering (2 counts), while journalist Dan Andronic is charged with perjury and aiding and abetting the perpetrator.

In the same case, also indicted were Gheorghe Nastasia, General Secretary of the Ministry of Development at the time, charged with bribery, Victor Tarhon, former president of the Tulcea County Council, charged with bribery, Ioan Silviu Wagner, general manager of a state-owned company at the time, charged with embezzlement.

The prosecutors argue that in 2009, in the context of the presidential campaign, the proceeds of corruption, embezzlement and tax evasion were collected and later used for the payment of services rendered during the electoral campaign.

“The link between people who illegally obtained money and campaign service providers was assured by the defendant Udrea Elena Gabriela. She led the informal campaign staff of one of the candidates and, in this capacity, she coordinated both campaign service purchases as well as the people who acted as intermediaries for the payments, for the sums of money to reach the service providers. The delivery of undue benefits was dissimulated by fictitious contracts concluded with companies that actually performed services during the electoral campaign, namely street advertising, printing of posters, advertisements in the media, webpage design, monitoring the press, organizing shows and providing consultancy services,” further mentions the DNA.

In this case, prosecutors have ordered a distraint placed on Elena Udrea’s assets, up to the sum of 1,609,893 lei, on Ioana Basescu’s assets up to the sum of 119,000 lei, on Francesco Giovanni’s assets up to the sum of 100,000 lei, “in view of special confiscation in relation to the money laundering offence and up to the sum of 735,098 in relation to the tax evasion offence, in order to repair the damage.”

The case has been sent to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, with the proposal to uphold the distraints. In the case of Francesco Giovanni (Ioana Basescu’s lover at the time), investigated for tax evasion and money laundering (2 counts), the disjoining of the case was ordered and the investigations will continue in a separate case.