Elena Udrea off court supervision in Gala Bute case

Magistrates of the High Court of Cassation and Justice ruled on Tuesday to revoke the measure of court supervision in the case of former minister Elena Udrea, prosecuted in the “Gala Bute” case for bribe taking and abuse of office.

The judges also revoked the court supervision for the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation (FRB), Rudel Obreja.

Elena Undrea was prosecuted on April 21 2015, in the “Gala Bute”case, being accused of three offenses, graft, abuse of office and the attempt to use false documents, the submission of inaccurate, incomplete or false statements for unduly accessing funding from the EU budget.

In the case, the following were also sent to court: former Economy minister, Ion Ariton, former FRB head, Rudel Obreja, Tudor Breazu – Elena Udrea’s land administrator in Nana, Stefan Lungu – former adviser of Elena Udrea, Gheorghe Nastasia – former General Secretary in the Ministry of Regional Development and Tourism, Ana Maria Topoliceanu – former director of the National Investment Company, Dragos Marius Botoroaga – a company’s manager.

According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Udrea supposedly coordinated a system through which people close to her, precisely Lungu, Topoliceanu, Nastasia and Breazu received, with her knowledge, sums of money from a company’s representatives, in order for the former to guarantee the latter the due payment of the works carried out by the ministry she was leading.