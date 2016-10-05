Elena Udrea to run in parliamentary elections as independent candidate

Elena Udrea will try to win another tenure in the parliamentary elections in December. She made the announcement on Wednesday, at the Supreme Court where a new court hearing took place in the Bute Boxing Gala case. The current MP however stated she will run as an independent candidate.

“I took the decision to run as an independent. I’ll collect signatures in the street and I’ll have a cheap campaign on Facebook. I haven’t consulted the ex-President. Our ways are parting from now on,” Elena Udrea said after the court hearing ended.

Elena Udrea pointed out she wants to become chairwoman of the Intelligence Oversight Commission, News.ro informs.

“I have the obligation to run in these elections, bearing in mind what I’ve done these years,” Udrea added.

A week ago, Elena Udrea stated that she was yet to decide whether to run in the parliamentary elections, claiming that the National Anticorruption Directorate’s involvement in political activity is obvious.

On August 6, Udrea stated in an interview that she would not run in the parliamentary elections, that the quality of politics has slumped despite the fact that young people got involved, young people with “capitalist mores” but who also inherited the nepotism practiced before 1989.

Referring to Traian Basescu, she said that the ex-President “remains a benchmark in Romanian politics.”

Asked whether she remains close to PMP, Elena Udrea answered: “It’s the party I raised, I built. PMP was the most beautiful political project in the last 26 years. I remain close, I’ll vote PMP, I’ll support the leaders of PMP.”

DNA prosecutors remanded Elena Udrea on conditional bail on September 22, in the case concerning the campaign contributions that Traian Basescu received in 2009, charging her with five counts of money laundering.

Ioana Basescu, eldest daughter of ex-President Traian Basescu, was also remanded on conditional bail in the same case. She is accused of money laundering and instigating malfeasance in office. Former Development Ministry Secretary General Gheorghe Nastasia, former Tulcea County Council Chairman Victor Tarhon, former Oil Terminal CEO Ioan Silviu Wagner and businessman Giovanni Mario Francesco, Ioana Basescu’s ex-lover, are investigated in the same case, also remanded on conditional bail.