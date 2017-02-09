ELI-NP project in Magurele – central element of Romania’s pavilion at Expo Astana 2017

Extreme Light Infrastructure-Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) Project in Magurele will be the central element of our country’s pavilion at the Expo Astana 2017, the Romanian committee in charge with this event decided, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

The announcement was made in the context in which on Thursday there was the inaugural meeting of the Organizing Committee of Romania participation at the Expo Astana 2017, attended by state secretaries within four ministries (the Energy Ministry, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Research and Innovation and the Ministry of Culture and National Identity), under the coordination of the Commissioner of Romanian Section at the exhibition, within the MAE.

The Committee’s functioning regulation was agreed, as well as the framework concept of Romania’s participation in the international exhibition, which will take place in the period 10 June – 10 September in Astana, in Kazakhstan. Moreover, the objectives of several ministries throughout the three-month period of exhibition have been drawn, and the central element of Romania’s pavilion has been agreed as being the ELI-NP in Magurele, the most important investment in Romanian research of the last half of century, which highlights Romanian tradition in science and laser technology, the MAE reveals.

On 22 November 1928 in Paris the Convention relating to International Exhibitions was signed, which Romania, as a founding member, ratified through the Decree No.2581/1930. Romania attended after 1989 all the worldwide and international exhibitions organized under the aegis of the Bureau International des Expositions.

The Expo Astana 2017 will take place in the period 10 June – 10 September and it’s estimated that over 110 countries and 5 million visitors will be attending.