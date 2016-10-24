Elian Solutions expects to double the number of customers in the distribution area by 2019

Depending on the number of users, of the complexity and the duration of the project, the cost of implementing the ERP Microsoft Dynamics NAV system varies between 30,000 euros and 300,000 euros and pays off in about 18 months.

Elian Solutions, a company with over eight years of experience in implementing the ERP solutions, estimates that the number of customers in the distribution sector will double in the next two years, the main needs of these companies being the integration of the ERP system with one or more online stores so that the published stock will always be the real one, but also the classification management of clients with price lists and specific discounts of groups of customers.

Each project of the ERP Microsoft Dynamics NAV solution implementation is customized for the specific needs of the companies thanks to the partnership type Gold that Elian Solutions has with Microsoft from July 2016 and includes the functionality of the system that provides a real-time image of the business, such as price lists, discounts, logistics, budgets, cashflow, sales forecast and stock analysis.

In the distribution area, at this time, “the battle is online”. Every distributor wants to have power in the online sales, so the Elian Solutions company has developed a series of partnerships that led to a level of integration that ensures the communication between the online platform and ERP in real time.

“The distribution market has been increasing in the last two years, and the dynamism of this is felt in our work: we put more emphasis on the integration in real-time, on a rapid implementation and specific personalization needs. From this point of view, it greatly helps us the experience of our implementation team, which gives us the possibility to come up with effective solutions for the requirements of our customers, the distributors” , says Iulian Motoi (photo), Managing Partner Elian Solutions.

Among the Elian Solutions customers of the distribution area are also companies like Producton, Servel, Toko, Green Toner, Valtec Premium Lubricants, Riso Scotti, Zelmer, Printopia, Global Plast, Viastein, PGS, Time International Trading, Intersnack.

“The Dynamics NAV system helps us to manage effectively the articles’ documentation activities and discounts, promotions, purchasing, tracking the customer balances, the financial analysis, budgeting and even logistics. Now we know at any time where there is an article, even on which shelf is seated. We can serve our customers with more promptitude. The old system was very permissive and any user could achieve operating mistakes; we were losing too much time doing all sorts of corrections. From this point of view, Dynamics NAV assures us an access control for the each user, according to the role and the activity that it’s performed and the errors are no longer possible” , says Victor Matache, General Manager, Toko.