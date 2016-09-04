Emergency Department head: I turned system where people died on their feet into lifesaving system

Secretary of State Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations, says that in 26 years he turned a system in which people died on their feet in the case of some emergencies into a lifesaving system.

“What I have done, together with all the colleagues and those who supported us from among the population and the political area, is that in 26 years we turned a system in which people died on their feet in the case of some emergencies (…) into a lifesaving system!,” Raed Arafat wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He pointed out that in the recent period the attacks against him and the emergency system have intensified.

“Deceiving stories and groundless accusations are being spread every day in the hope that people lose their faith in the emergency system and thus allow the interest groups achieve what they have been trying to achieve for years, namely the destruction of an integrated system, which continuosly evolves for the better, and the replacement with a model based on trade and commercial competition,” Raed Arafat maintains.

At the same time, Arafat rejects the accusations against him in the media referring to the fact that he is the one to decide who gets to live and who doesn’t.

“I haven’t become yet the single decision-maker in the emergency system and I do not decide on who gets to live or not in Romania, (…) nor would I want to be. The system is built of a manner in which several stages must be covered in which committees and experts are consulted, and any bill goes through two ministries, (…) the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry,” Raed Arafat said.

He also said that false pieces of information are published on his Facebook account and on various websites.

He points out that he expects the attacks and denigrations to continue against him, especially since in October there will be the commemoration of the tragedy of the Colectiv club fire.

“In spite of all the problems we are confronted with, I can say that there are people who truly do their best for Romania to evolve and there are many positive things going on around us, however many don’t see them as they are blinded by such characters and professional facebook commentators. We can only (…) think positive, do our job and say the famous proverb: ‘The moon does not heed barking of dogs’!,” Arafat also says.