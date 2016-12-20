Emergency Department, Red Cross sign protocol, tapping into high cooperation potential

The Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) and the Romanian Red Cross signed on Monday a cooperation protocol that regulates the management of emergencies according to the risk type.

“What the Red Cross will do in the end is to complement what we do by using its direct mechanisms via the Red Cross organisations in all the other EU member countries. There is a huge cooperation potential in this regard that can be capitalized upon, if needed, in case of disaster,” DSU head Raed Arafat said on Monday.

According to the protocol, the Red Cross and DSU, or the structures under the latter’s coordination, will jointly organize and carry out training and prevention activities to mitigate the nationwide effects of disasters.

“There will definitely be training courses, we’ll precisely determine which are the most important areas. One area that we have identified and which was also discussed with president of the National Red Cross Society, Her Highness [Princess Margareta] is securing assistance to disaster-stricken population. We want to create capacity within both the Red Cross and the General Inspectorate for Emergencies, so that if we need to handle high numbers of disaster-stricken people, we are able to provide care in the shortest time and until the situation fully returns to normalcy,” said Raed Arafat.

In his turn, Romanian Red Cross director general Ioan Silviu Lefter said that in the next two years the two institutions will harmonize their alert, communication and intervention mechanisms to increase the reaction capacity and for the population to benefit from an efficient as possible specific aid in case of major disasters.

“We noticed that is certain situations our subsidiaries, represented by their executives, were not invited, for instance to the commissions for emergencies. This way we make sure that they will participate in all the meetings, in all counties in order to ensure coordinated action in case of disaster,” said Lefter.

The protocol was signed in the presence of Princess Margareta.