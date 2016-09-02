Emergency response projects get 25 million euros worth of European funds

The first funding contract under the “ERSL II – Efficient Response Saves Lives” project worth a total 25 million euros, funded under operational programme large infrastructure was signed on Friday, according to the Interior Ministry (MAI).

Signing the contract was head of the General Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU) Ovidiu Vasilica, in the presence of Minister for European Funds Cristian Ghinea and head of the MAI Emergency Department Raed Arafat.

Under the project, 54 high-capacity (5,000 l and 9,000 l), firefighting utility vehicles, 11 utility vehicles for carrying divers, 20 mobile motor pumps, 13 lifeboats, 50 motor lorries for carrying emergency supplies, 52 utility vehicles for transportation, as well as 31 compressors will be purchased.

“The purchase of equipment and technical means will contribute toward increased efficiency of emergency interventions, with the purchases to be distributed the areas/counties most prone to the following types of identified risks: flooding, landslide, fire,” MAI reports in a press statement.

MAI says ERSL II will be followed by a 35-million-euro MultiRisk project, under which special technical means used in search and rescue missions, to improve responses to disasters as well as generators, disaster shelters, cranes and man lifts will be acquired.