Emergency Room doctors in Floreasca hospital withdraw resignations

Emergency Room doctors in the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest withdrew their resignations, medical sources in the hospital told Agerpres.

According to the sources, the 22 doctors and nurses who had handed in their resignations on Wednesday decided to reconsider.

The doctors in Floreasca Emergency Hospital of Bucharest announced their intention to quit their jobs on Wednesday after a row with the hospital manager Sorin Constatin Paun.

The minister of health, Vlad Voiculescu, announced on Wednesday night that Paun handed in his own resignation and a new interim manager was to be appointed as soon as possible in order to keep the hospital functioning at good standards until a new exam can be organized, the latest in October.