Emil Boc. Adrian Videanu and Ion Ariton subpoenaed as witnesses in Blaga’s case / Boc: I answered questions about organisational procedures used within the party and Gov’t

Former Democrat Liberal Party (PDL) leaders Emil Boc (photo), Adriean Videanu and Ion Ariton were subpoenaed on Thursday at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) offices in Ploiesti, to be heard in the case in which former National Liberal Party (PNL) Co-President Vasile Blaga is being investigated for influence peddling.

Cluj Mayor Emil Boc stated, when leaving the DNA offices, that he answered questions about the organisational and operating procedures used within the party (PDL – editor’s note) and the Government. The hearing took place in the case in which Vasile Blaga is being investigated for influence peddling.

Former Economy Minister Ion Ariton was the first to arrive at DNA Ploiesti, at 9.20 a.m., stating that he was subpoenaed as a witness. He was also the first to leave the DNA offices. Videanu arrived at DNA Ploiesti 40 minutes later.

Emil Boc was the last to arrive at DNA Ploiesti, after his former PDL colleagues Adriean Videanu and Ion Ariton were heard in the same case.

On arriving, the Mayor of Cluj said that he “was invited as a witness in a case handled by DNA Ploiesti.”

DNA has seized Vasile Blaga’s assets in this case, the former PNL leader being remanded on conditional bail and investigated for allegedly receiving 700,000 Euros, of which 500,000 Euros from Gheorghe Stefan.

According to the DNA, Vasile Blaga is being criminally prosecuted for influence peddling, Gheorghe Stefan for influence peddling and for using his leading position in a political party to obtain undue money, goods and other benefits, and businessman Horatiu Bruno Berdila for buying influence.