End of November – production capacities of renewable energy amounted to 4,710 MW

The installed power of renewable energy producers amounted to 4,710 MW at the end of November of last year, according to data centralized by grid operator Transelectrica.

Thus, in the system there were wind parks with a power of 2,963 MW, photovoltaic panels with an overall capacity of 1,323 MW, micro hydroelectric plants with a capacity of 320 MW and projects based on a biomass with a combined power of 104 MW.

At the end of last year, in Romania, there were production capacities of renewable energy of 5,142 MW in the system.

The renewable energy producers receive green certificates for free, that they sell on a specialized market for a supplementary gain aside from the energy they sell on the market. These certificates are paid by all the consumers from Romania, including by the population, in the final electricity bill.

Only the projects which were put in place until December 31, 2016 will still benefit from this support scheme.

The Government adopted, in the last session of December, a decision regarding the establishment of a mandatory quota of 8.3 percent for electrical energy from renewable sources that will benefit from green certificates this year, reads a press release of the Energy Ministry, sent to AGERPRES.

The 8.3 percent quota was established in accordance with the recommendations of the National Regulatory Authority for Energy, so that it doesn’t impact negatively in the end consumers’ bill , the ministry’s representatives say.

“Thus, according to the normative act adopted in the Government session, in 2017, the same number of green certificates will be transacted as in 2016, the subsidy value remaining the same, and the impact of the green certificates on the end consumer’s electrical energy bill holding steady at the 2016 level, respectively of 42 lei/MWh,” further shows the release.

The quota for 2017 is lower than that of the previous year, which was 12.5 pct. The officials of the Energy Ministry have explained that, in case the 12.5 pct quota had been maintained, the final electrical energy bill would have increased by 5 pct.

At the same time, the Energy Ministry launched in public debate a project for an Emergency Ordinance that modifies Law 220/2008 regarding the support scheme of renewable energy and received the pre-approval of the European Commission for the modifications mid-December.

In October, Corina Popescu, at that date the State Secretary at the Energy Ministry, declared that, after the adjustment of that domain’s legislation, household consumers with an electricity average consumption will pay 0.60 RON more per month for the green certificates.