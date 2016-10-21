Energy produced from renewable sources reaches 4,698 MW at end-August

Installed power of energy producers from renewable sources accounted for 4,698 MW at end-August 2016, show data released by Transelectrica on Friday.

Thus, there were wind farms of 2,961 MW, photovoltaic panels with a total capacity of 1,317 MW, small hydro power plants (SHPs) of 317 MW and biomass projects with an 103 MW aggregate power.

At end-2015, the renewable energy production capacities were accounting for 5,142 MW.

The renewable energy producers benefit from free green certificates which they sell on a specialised market for an additional win against the energy itself. The green certificates are paid for by all consumers in Romania, individuals included, in their electricity bill.

For 2020, Romania envisages to achieve 24pct of renewable energy in the gross final consumption. Data with the Eurostat European statistical office show Romania already achieved this in 2014. Nearly 5,000 MW of renewable energy are currently generated in Romania.

The European Commission has set at 27pct the average target for the renewable energy in 2030 in the European Union.