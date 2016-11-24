Enescu Festival 2017: Over 3,000 foreign, Romanian artists in 80+ events

More than 3,000 foreign and Romanian artists will perform in over 80 events at the 2017 edition of the George Enescu International Competitive Music Festival (2-24 September), that is to take place in Bucharest and other seven cities of Romania, festival’s executive director Mihai Constantinescu announced on Tuesday .

Constantinescu reviewed the main moments of the 2017 edition, that will bring famous names the Romanian are already accustomed with, such as Zubin Mehta, Antonio Pappano, Daniele Gatti, Valery Gergiev, Charles Dutoit, Riccardo Chailly, Mikhail Pletnev and Vladimir Jurowski, as well as new personalities of the international musical stages, like Lang Lang and tenor Jonas Kaufmann, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kozena, countertenor Philippe Jaroussky alongside Arpeggiata Ensemble, pianist Daniil Trifonov, conductor Riccardo Chailly, baritones Thomas Hampson and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, as well as soprano Olga Peretyatko.

Saying that all concerts are “certain”, Constantinescu mentioned that the famous Antonio Pappano will conduct the Symphony No.3 in C Major Op.21 by George Enescu with Choir, thus offering a first public performance by the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia Orchestra.

The National Orchestra of France – conducted by Christoph Eschenbach and with Truls Mork as soloist – will perform Enescu’s Sinfonia concertante for cello, a work which the famous orchestra has chosen to open the season of 2017 in Paris.

Likewise, Mihai Constantinescu mentioned the multimedia screenings that will open new dimensions at some events such as the Opening Concert of the festival’s 2017 edition, with “Oedipus” by George Enescu in concert version, with director Carmen Lidia Vidu as multimedia manager, and “La Damnation de Faust” with director Petrika Ionescu as multimedia manager.

Erwin Simsensohn, a state secretary with the Romanian Culture Ministry, sent a message on behalf of Minister Suteu in which the latter is emphasising that “the Culture Ministry remains for the 2017 edition one of the partners of the most important cultural event of Romania.”

“The George Enescu International Music Festival places our country among the most representative cultural spaces worldwide,” says Minister Suteu, stressing that “an event of this magnitude is transmitting a special energy and is bringing together in Bucharest the world’s music lovers, all together under the sign of music.”

During an online video intervention, renowned conductor Vladimir Jurowski, the artistic director of the Festival in 2017, mentioned the opening concert with “Oedipus” by George Enescu in concert version, to be performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra under his baton.

Jurowski emphasised the importance of presenting the music of Enescu at the festival, with the Romanian composer being to him a true bridge to the current music. He also mentioned a schedule of contemporary music performances and the presence at the festival of great artists and orchestras along with events dedicated to the 21st century’s music (symposiums, round table conferences, exhibitions).

“Hopefully the modern, unorthodox technologies connect the festival to the current hour and dimension of the moment,” concluded Jurowski.

The festival, which theme is “light,” will offer the public an opportunity to enjoy a record number of Enescu’s works – 37, two of which in first performance ever at the festival.

The 2017 edition also brings as absolute novelty the 21st Century Music’s series of concerts, with an International Composers Forum where nowadays composers will participate in discussions with the public, a project coordinated by composer Dan Dediu.

Another important moment, a very first in Romania, is Imaginary – an interactive exhibition about mathematics and music, a part of the Creative Bucharest project within the Enescu Festival 2017, said Oana Marinescu, the festival’s communication managing director. With Imaginary, the public will have the occasion to interact with various works of art, 3D sculptures, specially created installations by artists and mathematicians that will show the way mathematics could shape up some of the most beautiful forms of art.

The international presences will be rounded up by top Romanian ones: the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, the National Radio Orchestra, the orchestras of Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, Bacau and Brasov, conductors Cristian Mandeal, Horia Andreescu, Tiberiu Soare and soloists Ruxandra Donose, Vlad Budoiu, Teodor Ilincai, while winners of the Enescu Contest will also mount the festival’s stages.

As many as 12 concerts will be staged in Romania’s cities, including Iasi, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Bacau, Ploiesti, and Sibiu.

As a first, season tickets for the Enescu Festival 2017 will be available on sale starting 5 December at 10:00hrs am, while individual tickets on 16 February 2017 also at same 10:00hrs am, through Eventim.