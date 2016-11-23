ENGIE Romania strengthens its position in the energy services field

ENGIE Romania, through its subsidiary ENGIE Servicii, has acquired Cofely Building Services & Maintenance which will soon become „ENGIE Building Solutions SRL”.

The energy market being more dynamic than ever and the energy transition leading to rethink the traditional business models of utility companies, ENGIE Romania is continuously adapting its business strategy in order to meet customers’ expectations of being an integrated supplier of energy and associated services.

Thanks to the acquisition of Cofely Building Services & Maintenance SRL – which was held so far by Cofely Austria, another ENGIE subsidiary – ENGIE Servicii will broaden its offers and expertise via an energy services company present in Romania since 2005, with a large expertise in energy services for buildings and industrial sites and in energy efficiency services for industrial customers. Among its customers are reputable companies such as OMV Petrom, BRD Société Générale or Kaufland, all the customer portfolio being served today by approximately 100 employees.

ENGIE Servicii (formerly Distrigaz Confort), a company created in 2009, is a reference player on the local energy services market. Specialized in technical services for gas installations and boilers, the company has today 650,000 customers. Since its establishment, the company has been continually developing and diversifying its services, spanning from check-ups and revisions of gas installations and heating systems solutions to digitalized energy efficiency services that optimize energy consumption of our customers.

,,This operation proves our ambition to further develop energy services activities in Romania. By bringing together the customers portfolio, the services and the skills of the two companies, we will undoubtedly strengthen the position that we hold today on the Romanian energy services market and build a platform for growth”, stated Eric Stab, Chairman & CEO of ENGIE Romania.

ENGIE is active in Romania in three areas: gas, electricity and energy services. The main subsidiary of the Group, ENGIE Romania, supplies natural gas and electricity, distributes natural gas, offers energy related services to all market segments and also produces electricity. ENGIE Romania serves more than 1.6 million customers, operates 18,500 km of networks, owns and operates 100 MW wind farms and employs around 3,650 people.