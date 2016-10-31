‘Engines, a Royal Passion’ stamp issue celebrating King Mihai’s anniversary officially released

The postage stamp issue “Engines, a Royal Passion” marking the anniversary of King Mihai I was rolled out on Thursday evening at the “Carol I” Central University Library in the presence of Princess Margareta (photo) and Prince Radu.

Princess Margareta unveiled the stamp block, signed and sealed the postage stamp issue to be released in circulation.

Cristina Popescu, general manager of the National Stamp Company Romfilatelia delivered a presentation of the postage stamps and philatelic issues honoring King Mihai I that have been rolled out between 1929 – 2016, evoking a series of launch events organized in the 2000s in the presence of the Royal Family and the former sovereign himself.

Ioan Luca Vlad, private honorary advisor to the Royal Family, emphasized that apart from the warmth and love of his family, the passion for cars and airplanes has helped Mihai find the peace and continuity he needed to move forward during the hardest times of his life.

Sharing the King’s vision of engines as a triumph of human resourcefulness, Romfilatelia brings into public attention the latest stamp issue themed “royal vehicles”. Suggestively titled “Engines, a Royal Passion,” the issue comprises four stamps.

The stamp with the face value of 4 lei illustrates the Aero 30 Roadster the King received as a gift in 1937 from President Benes of Czechoslovakia. Although he focused mainly on cars, King Mihai I was also interested in driving motorcycles, like the one represented on the 4.50 lei stamp. His wife, Queen Anne, shared his passion for driving and motor vehicles and the 8 lei stamp depicts one of the royal couple’s special moments centered on their hobby. King Mihai’s enthusiasm for aviation is illustrated by the stamp with the face value of 15 lei, showing his visit at the US-based Lockheed Aircraft factory.