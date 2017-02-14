Environment experts to measure radiation levels in Victory Square

Experts from the National Environment Guard (NEG) and the National Agency for Environment Protection (ANPM) will measure the radiation levels in Bucharest’s Victory Square, after information on the radiation level registered in the area was leaked to the press, the Ministry of Environment announced on Tuesday, in a press release.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment Daniel Constantin decided the setting up of a joint team made up of representatives of the National Environment Guard and the National Agency for Environment Protection, following the release in the media of information regarding the radiation level allegedly present in Victory Square. Experts from the two institutions will arrive on site today, February 14, 2017, with a mobile laboratory for measurements,” states the institution.

The Ministry’s clarifications come after the media published information according to which the level of radiation registered inside and around the Museum of Geology allegedly exceeds permissible limits by 200,000 times. In this context, Museum of Geology Director Rodica Tita told Agerpres that the level of radiation in the area is within normal limits, and the latest measurement of the radiation level was conducted in December last year.

“I can tell you that the radiation is within normal, admissible limits. We have a radiometry laboratory and radiation was measured periodically,” said Tita.

Asked about the safety of those visiting the museum, she answered: “We can actually make on-the-spot measurements inside the museum. There’s no problem.”

At the same time, Rodica Tita mentioned that the replacement of the Romanian Geological Institute director is not related to the alleged radiation level at the museum.

INSP: Reports on risk for the general public are unwarranted

Reports on risks for the general public around Bucharest’s National Geology Museum are unwarranted, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) pointed out in a press release on Tuesday.

“In line with Romanian and EU legislation, the regulated levels for professional exposure stand at 20 mSv/year, 20 times higher than the levels for the exposure of the general population (1 mSv/year). In this sense, the carrying out of activities that entail work in environments with high radioactivity can take place only based on a permit from CNCAN, and the workers’ exposure levels must be monitored. According to the result of INSP’s Individual Dosimetry Laboratory, the individual doses registered by the personnel monitored (8 persons) were below the detection threshold. Consequently, it cannot be said that there is a causal link between working within that institution and the pathology reported. In what concerns the exposure of the general public, the abovementioned report emphasises that the measured background radiation falls within the normal limits for background radiation in Bucharest,” INSP points out, according to Agerpres.

Moreover, INSP claims that, considering the characteristics of the exposure, including in the case of museum exhibits that present radiation levels higher than background radiation, namely its occasional character and the limited time spent within the museum’s halls, these “are not liable” to generate risks for the general public.

“In conclusion, the reports on risks for the general public around Bucharest’s National Geology Museum are unwarranted,” the same source points out.