Ethan Hawke to attend American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest as special guest

Actor Ethan Hawke is the special guest of the first edition of the American Independent Film Festival, to be held September 15-21 at Cinema PRO and the Eforie Film Library in Bucharest, according to a press statement released by organizers on Thursday.

The actor will talk to the audience on September 21 at Cinema PRO at the end of a special screening of “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” directed by Sydney Lumet, starring opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The American Independent Film Festival presents a selection of the latest independent productions made in the US, critically acclaimed titles featured in major festivals.

The first American Independent Film Festival includes film screenings, discussions with special guests and a Focus Ethan Hawke section.

Movie-goers will have a chance to watch the most recent films in the actor’s portfolio – “Maudie” (directed by Aisling Walsh), a dysfunctional love story based on a true story in which Hawke stars alongside Sally Hawkins, And “Born to Be Blue” (directed by Robert Budreau), a biographical drama about the famous trumpeter Chet Baker. The section will be rounded up by “Boyhood” by Richard Linklater (Golden Globe Best Movie 2015) and “Before Midnight,” directed by Richard Linklater, with a script written by the director and Hawke and July Delpy nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Tickets to the festival will be available for 15 lei at the Eventim shops – Germanos, Carrefour, Orange Shop, Vodafone, Carturesti and Humanitas bookshops, OMV gas stations, Eventim offices and online at www.eventim.ro.

The American Independent Film Festival is organised by the Cinemascope Association in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, with support from the United States Embassy to Romania and the AmCham Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce.

The AGERPRES National News Agency is media partner of the event.