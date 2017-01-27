EU-China alliance? (III)

Undoubtedly, the nuclear arms dossier is one of interest for Russia and for the U.S. alike, the two being basically the owners of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. Even though the ‘New Start’ of April 2010 established caps for nuclear arms categories, both states are preoccupied less with the numerical limits than they are with the issue of global and European strategic balance. In layman terms, this strategic balance entails that none of the two states has nuclear superiority, namely none can deliver a first strike and limit its target’s ability to respond with an equal force (which in principle is applied in the case of deterrence too).

That is the explanation for the aforementioned reserves shown by the two signatories of the ‘New Start,’ this is also how one should understand the fact that both the U.S. and Russia have scrupulously observed their obligations based on the text of this treaty in the period after Moscow annexed Crimea in March 2014. Basically, for a significant period – at a time when the Russia-NATO Council had been suspended and when, in line with the decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Wales in September 2014, the allies in Eastern Europe were being reassured and a Rapid Reaction Force was being organised – this observance of New Start was the only way of strategic communication between the two great powers. Basically, this ensured that the system would not experience a new Cold War.

Even when, against the backdrop of wide-scale cooperation in Syria – in the context of the joint endorsement of the first ceasefire agreement there (February 2016) – the observance of this strategic agreement was an obvious cornerstone of the mutual relationship. And this was clear despite the irritation caused in Moscow by Obama’s statement that Russia is a regional power, not a global one, and also when the Kremlin tried to break Transatlantic unity by offering the EU a partnership from Lisbon to Vladivostok, which could not have left Washington indifferent. But even with such developments in the bilateral relationship, the global and European strategic balance remained its thorniest issue.

In a stance adopted at the end of March 2016, after the head of American diplomacy, John Kerry, paid an important visit to Moscow, when there was insistent talk about the lifting, at least partial, of the Western sanctions starting with the second half of 2016, the Kremlin did not hold back from emphasising that it was not open to full cooperation until this issue concerning the global and European balance would be solved in the desired sense. It was the moment of maximum warming in mutual relations based on the joint interest in the Syrian dossier. According to some Moscow officials, a “tectonic shift” in bilateral relations was basically registered, and Kremlin spokesman D. Peskov did not hesitate to consider, on March 27, that while “there have been positive advances… in mutual atmosphere, because if we compare the atmosphere with what it was a year ago, then of course there is an evident desire to communicate, and there is readiness ,/…/ At least now the understanding has matured that there is no alternative to dialogue in resolving issues which cannot be delayed.”

Hence, issues that could bear no postponement remained, and these were not the sanctions, Ukraine or Syria. More than a month later, Moscow’s position almost radically changed (because it did not stop from making overtures to obtain what it wanted from Washington). At the heart of the issue was the long-awaited inauguration, in early May 2016, of the ballistic missile defence system in Europe (NATO component), through the operationalisation of its Deveselu base in Romania. Moscow immediately replied saying this threatens its own security and it would act accordingly. The Russian diplomacy’s spokesperson stated on 12 May 2016 that “we still view the destructive actions of the United States and its allies in the area of missile defence as a direct threat to global and regional security,” since the land-based Aegis system is similar to the sea-based one from the standpoint of the software used, which allows the launch of cruise missiles. Although responsible political factors from the U.S. and NATO reiterated what the purpose of this base is – against an attack from Iran –, Moscow did not cease expressing its point of view. According to it, the new development would affect the bilateral treaty signed with the U.S. in 1987 (INF), which bans the use of land bases for the launch of missiles with a range of 380 – 5,000 km (330 – 3,800 miles), their launch being permitted only from sea-based weapons platforms. “We have to announce this openly, without any additional diplomatic formulations,” – the spokesperson of Russian diplomacy stated – “we are talking about a violation of this treaty.”

Russian President V. Putin publicly stated that the setting up of the anti-ballistic missile system in Eastern Europe will prompt Russia to withdraw from the INF (a threat publicly reiterated by Russian experts in October 2016), even though Washington replied that Russia “forgot” to announce the operational range of new Russian missiles. On the other hand, Russia resorted to the militarisation of Crimea and the remarkable strengthening of its Black Sea fleet (legally capable of launching cruise missiles which could reach all the way to Germany or France), which created the outlook of not only a resumption of the arms race but also of the onset of Cold War 2.0.

Moreover, it seems Russia now has in its arsenal an underwater drone capable of launching a nuclear strike on enemy coasts, with lethal effects deep within enemy territory. According to some sources, the use of this weapon “defeats important economic objects of an enemy in coastal zones, bringing guaranteed and unacceptable losses on the country’s territory by forming a wide area of radioactive contamination incompatible with conducting military, economic or any other activities there for a long period of time.”

When he talks about the resumption of negotiations with Russia in the nuclear dossier – he also announced a programme for optimising the U.S. arsenal –, President D. Trump also has in mind the negotiation of the aforementioned aspects. Experts show that the upholding of the 1987 INF Treaty, a fundamental basis of the dramatic hastening of the end of Cold War 1.0 in 1989, is essential for avoiding a relapse into the unpredictability of a new Cold War. Similarly, they warn that, according to the recent episode, such a negotiation will take into consideration many more aspects of a geopolitical nature, including the situation of the strategic balance in Europe, which is at risk of being discussed without the Europeans.

Namely solely by U.S. and Russia, which entails a series of unknowns for the Old Continent.