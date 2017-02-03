EU – China alliance? (V)

Europe has followed with angst the developments taking place across the Atlantic in the last year. The Brexit shock had barely passed, the referendum registering a result unexpected by most political analysts and observers, that things unheard before were being distinctly heard in the U.S. elections campaign. That NATO is an outdated alliance, that liberal values should be replaced in the management of Western society, that Russia must retake its place in the European family, despite the fact that it has annexed Crimea, that the allies should pay for the security provided and only this way would they benefit from it, that Brexit is an extraordinary thing and other countries should follow this example, that globalisation is non-beneficial and we have to return to the old paradigms of protectionism in order to become “great” again.

Thus, the European angst has significant grounds, because the U.S. is the biggest economy of the world, the designer and defender of the current global order. The Transatlantic relationship, existing for over half a century, is based on commonly shared liberal values, the organisations that are managing the current international order, created after the Second World War, are the expression of this community of values and Western action, the great international projects developed today – from combating global warming to globalisation – are based on the West’s predictable and beneficial behaviour.

Unexpectedly, all are put into question, the existing global order is threatened – from the direction one would have least expected, thought as being practically impossible – and the European integration project is rattled at its core. Since wide-scale political reconfigurations are foreshadowed at planetary level, Europe is forced both to foresee where they are heading, on one hand, and, on the other hand, to act so as not to be caught up in a vortex it could not control despite its power, and one that would decide its long-term future despite its own will.

Signals pointing to such a development multiplied once the American electorate had its say on November 8 last year, and only minimal changes have intervened since the inauguration of D. Trump’s presidency. To exemplify such a development, we quote an analysis made after British Premier T. May’s visit to Washington, the first foreign head of state to meet D. Trump. Of course, changes in the White House’s assessment of certain opinions expressed during but also after the elections campaign were noticed during the talks that took place, such as, for instance, on NATO. Dubbed an “obsolete” alliance two weeks ago, one that should be rebuilt from the ground up if not disbanded, Trump nuanced his own assessment, labelling it an entirely valid organisation. As May stated at the joint press conference, in the presence of Trump, “on defence and security cooperation, we’re united in our recognition of NATO as the bulwark of our collective defence and today we’ve reaffirmed our unshakeable commitment to this alliance, Mr President, I think you’ve said — you’ve confirmed that you’re ‘100% behind NATO’. But we’re also discussing the importance of NATO continuing to ensure it is as equipped to fight terrorism and cyber warfare as it is to fight more conventional forms of war.” On the other hand, in what concerns the assessment on Brexit, which has sparked a veritable crisis within the EU, the Trump administration was consistent.

Calling Brexit an “extraordinary” event, which symbolises the regaining of national sovereignty, labelling the EU as a “corporation,” an obstacle to the identity of member states, the American president convincingly showed his opposition to the European organisation. Moreover, he hinted – unless it may have been more than a hint during his talks with the British Premier – to the possibility of signing a free trade agreement with the UK, which flagrantly runs against the EU’s ongoing procedures which oblige London to conformity in the process of exiting the organisation. Emphasising that the UK’s global projection is based on two factors – the special partnership with the U.S. and the EU anchor – The New York Times wrote, after the Trump-May meeting, that “Mr. Trump offered to reward Britain’s exit from the European Union with a speedy trade deal. But this risks encouraging more exits from the bloc and possibly its disintegration. The resulting turmoil on the Continent, which includes several top British trading partners, could risk harming Britain’s economy far more than an American trade deal would help.” While Carl Bildt on his Twitter stated on January 27, referring to the possible treaty that Trump allusively evoked: “The UK dumps its EU anchor and will now have to sort itself out with a volatile Trump. Nothing to envy.”

So, for Brussels the scenario that the organisation’s partnership with the new American administration would be subjected to a hard test on the short- and medium-term (at least during the four years of the U.S. President’s current term) has become if not clear then at least a possibility worth considering.

The question whether D. Trump is an opponent of the EU and is ready to act to disintegrate it remains open, just as, and this is obvious, the organisation has credible choices of action not only to survive but to consolidate itself in the long run without sacrificing its founding principles. At declaratory level, this was strongly stated by European Council President D. Tusk, who, in a manifesto addressed on January 31 to the leaders of the 27 member states on the occasion of the preparations for the 60th anniversary of the EU’s existence, mentioned the need for a dignified and united EU in the current circumstances, especially against the backdrop of multiple threats: “But today we must stand up very clearly for our dignity, the dignity of a united Europe – regardless of whether we are talking to Russia, China, the US or Turkey.” At the same time, D. Tusk stated for the first time, and officially, the stance that the EU must take: “In Rome, we should strongly reiterate these two basic, yet forgotten, truths: firstly, we have united in order to avoid another historic catastrophe, and secondly, that the times of European unity have been the best times in all of Europe’s centuries-long history. It must be made crystal clear that the disintegration of the European Union will not lead to the restoration of some mythical, full sovereignty of its member states, but to their real and factual dependence on the great superpowers: the United States, Russia and China. Onlytogether can we be fully independent.” (author’s emphasis)

It is hoped that Tusk’s statement foreshadows the EU’s action to counter the Trump Administration’s position, and the ongoing geopolitical reconfiguration seems to be pointing to an unavoidable direction – the tandem with China. It’s not the first time that analyses brought to the forefront the possibility of such a strategic orientation on the EU’s part, but it now tends to gain consistency through the multiplication of the links with China, particularly trade links.

The fact that they are both adepts of the free trade notion – the Chinese President’s stance at the Davos summit last month, which propelled him to the position of champion of globalisation, succeeding or rather filling-in the place that the Trump-led U.S. has vacated – but especially the fact that Beijing seems to be, in the current circumstances, the only global great power not interested in the disintegration of the EU but, on the contrary, in its consolidation, eases this geopolitical equation that was unthinkable some time ago. At official level, the EU is also weighing the danger that a far too close rapprochement with China represents. In the aforementioned manifesto, D. Tusk was saying that “assertive China,” “Russia’s aggressive policy toward its neighbours, and radical Islam” represent the main external threats.

The traits of modern diplomacy circumscribed to the concept of variable geometry in relations between great powers – simultaneous cooperation/competition in distinct dossiers – undoubtedly allow for a mutually beneficial geopolitical link to appear between Brussels and Beijing. Something demonstrated by the content of a recent phone conversation (January 25) that German Chancellor A. Merkel had with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in which the latter stated that “China and Germany should send stable signals to the global markets and jointly safeguard the existing international system through trade and investment liberalization.” Similarly, according to the international press, the two “vowed to support free trade and a stable environment to foster international business relations.” Close economic and financial relations and the strategic partnership in promoting a certain type of international trade is the undeniable key to a dynamic of accelerated rapprochement on the geopolitical plane.