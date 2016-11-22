EU member states to have debates on post-2020 cohesion policy

According to a press release published by the Ministry of European Funds (MFE), EU member states have announced the decision to have regular political debates on setting the cohesion policy for the period post-2020.

On 16 November, the Minister of European Funds participated in the European Affairs Council meeting, where strategic political debates were organised on efficiency growth and efficacy of cohesion policy.

“Within the meeting, the Slovak presidency has informed on European Commission’s proposal towards changing the following regulations: financial regulations applied to the EU general budget, regulation on common provisions applied to ESIFs (European Structural and Investment Funds), and sectoral regulation. Also, the ministers have changed their opinions over the cohesion policy outcomes in the period 2007-2013 and the new elements from the cohesion policy, and European structural and investment funds for 2014-2020. The discussions targeted the main objectives of the cohesion policy, necessary measures on achieving them, and communicating the results to the citizens. In this context, the Council’s Conclusions were adopted regarding results and new elements of the cohesion policy. Simultaneously, member states have announced their decision to have regular political debates on setting the cohesion policy for the period post-2020″, the document reads.

Within the meeting, the Minister of European Funds’ standpoint focused, on the one hand, on the necessity of identifying the balance between adopting European policies towards new realities and challenges at the European level, and, on the other hand, on supporting the basic principles of the cohesion policy – the most efficient mechanism in promoting investments.