EUR 350,000 investment in launching Brewtiful, the first “retail-in-retail” espresso bar in Romania

Brewtiful, the first “retail-in-retail” espresso bar on the local market, may grow by more than 50% the daily traffic at the point of sale

The investment in a Brewtiful franchise reaches approx. to 40.000 euro

Brewtiful, the new franchise model on the local market, which aims to bring more customers at the point of sale through the retail-in-retail concept, has been officially launched, with an investment of EUR 350,000. The first Brewtiful locations are already active in 6 QuickMobile and SOLE stores in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Baia Mare, Timisoara and Constanta.

A Brewtiful franchise requires an espresso bar with an espresso machine, consumables and premium coffee. It is located inside a store, bank or HoReCa location, without taking up much space, but offering at the same time, a great experience for the visitors and the existing customers.

“Brewtiful was created on the retail-in-retail concept and aims to increase the number of the customers in any store, but also the rate of loyalty of them, by offering the visitors from locations the opportunity to buy a specialty coffee, prepared by the barista, with premium equipment and craft brewing methods,” says Viorel Stoiean (photo), Managing Director of Brewtiful.

The investment in such a franchise reaches EUR 40,000 , varying depending on the specific retail where it is located. The amount includes, in addition to those mentioned, specialized training and a full time supervisor.

30 Brewtiful points throughout the country, one year after the launch

After an investment of EUR 350,000 , the Brewtiful franchise has already attracted three partners in the retail and HoReCa area. In addition, in the first year of launch, the business aims to cover all the important cities in the country, with about 30 Brewtiful active points in various chain stores, banking and HoReCa.

“The partners that we are talking to are from the electro-IT retail products, bookstores, and other premium locations, who want the increase of the visitors number and the loyalty of the existing customers”, explains the Managing Director of Brewtiful.

According to him, the Brewtiful brand has also attracted the attention of some big names in the banking sector, that are seeking ways to position their offices and the bank branches as friendly and accessible locations.

“A Brewtiful business opens with EUR 40,000, the investment can be amortized over a period of 1 to maximum 2 years, depending on the location. It is important to note that the direct benefit of the franchise is the number of visitors that they generate each day for the partner. Thus, once with an Brewtiful espresso bar integrated in its location, one partner can have a daily traffic increased by approx. 50% than the normal one’ , adds Viorel Stoiean.

If the short-term goal of the Brewtiful concept is the national expansion, in all the major cities in the country, a year after the successful validation on the Romania’s market, the franchise will expand internationally also. The targeted countries are the traditional coffee consumers, namely Greece, Turkey, Poland, Germany or Great Britain.

About Brewtiful

Brewtiful is the new concept of retail-in-retail franchise in Romania, an innovative business that combines the love for coffee of the highest quality, with the happy customers, right at the point of sale. Brewtiful is a retail-in-retail concept of master franchise, high quality boutique coffee point, for the retailers who want to refine their interaction with the customer in store.

Brewtiful means perfection, from the coffee beans and the preparation process made exclusively by the barista, with techniques and the latest technologies, to the impressive design and finally, at the affordable price of the served coffee.