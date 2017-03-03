European Commission Representation praises Interior Ministry for management of anti-Gov’t protests

At a meeting on Friday with head of the European Commission Representation in Romania Angela Cristea (photo R), Interior Minister Carmen Dan received praises for the Interior Ministry’s management of the street protests in the first months of the year.

“Discussed on this occasion were aspects of the White Book on the Future of the European Union released by the European Commission, which importance to the future of the European Union was highlighted,” the Interior Ministry said in a press statement on Friday.

Dan is quoted as praising the president to the European Commission for his initiative, mentioning that the issue will be the object of political consultations in view of reaching a coordinated position.

“The Representation of the European Commission reiterated European Commission’s support for Romania’s accession to the border-free Schengen Area, given that Romania is meeting all technical requirements,” the statement says.

Both officials underscored the importance of cooperation in areas of interest.