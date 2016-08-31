European Commission Vice President, Romanian PM in dialogue with the citizens

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and European Commission Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Kataien (photo) will have a dialogue with the citizens Thursday, between 16,30 – 18,00, at the Filipescu-Cesianu House (No 151 Victoriei Road).

According to a Gov’t press release, the dialogue will be followed by a short session of joint press statements, starting 18,00 hrs.

“Are you interested in the future of EU, the support of EU for creating jobs and economic development? Or the opportunities given by the Investment Plan for Europe and European funds in general? Do you want to know what are the challenges for Romania after Brexit? Can you tell us how you think the upcoming European politics should look like? The Romanian Government and representatives of the European Commission in Romania invite you to a dialogue with the citizens headed by PM Dacian Ciolos and EC Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Kataien, on 1 September”, says the release.