European Fund Minister Ghinea: We are waiting for local administrations to submit district heating projects

Minister of European Funds Cristian Ghinea (photo) said on Monday in Oradea that his ministry is waiting for district heating projects from local administrations, adding that there is a capacity deficit when it comes to writing projects.

“About the ongoing 2014-2020 financial framework, we are waiting for local administrations to submit district heating projects and for other lines of financing because the Ministry of European Funds has launched financing guides for 13 billion euros. The potential billions are there, waiting for projects, and, unfortunately, we as a country face a deficit of expertise, of capacity to write projects,” said Ghinea.

He added that Bucharest City is lagging much behind with writing the project.

“As a Bucharester, I am a little envious [of Oradea] because Bucharest City is lagging much behind with writing the project. I, as a minister, am very anxious about the chances of the city being able to submit the project by early next year, and it is running the risk of losing this money,” said Ghinea.

The minister added that director of the management authority for operational programme large infrastructure Catalin Gheran is managing the second largest operational programme in the European Union.

“Catalin has his hands full of operational programme large infrastructure, the second largest operational programme in the European Union, and he will still have it when I am no longer in office. What he is doing is precisely what I wanted to do at the ministry: switching from saying we have the money, come and get it, to working together with our major beneficiaries, with state organisations, to refine the projects and bring them up to maturity,” said Ghinea.