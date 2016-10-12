European Funds Ministry: Projects worth 25.4 million euro for innovation, gained by start-ups

A number of 34 European projects worth 25.4 million euro were contracted for innovation by start-up enterprises, through the 2014-2020 Competitiveness Operational Programme (COP), the data of the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) shows.

The funds were contracted through the “Action 1.2.1: Stimulating enterprises’ demand for innovation through RD&I projects carried out either by the enterprise itself or in partnership with RD institutes and universities.”

This action supports the increase in number of enterprises that attempt to innovate in their own activity. The type of projects that are able to receive funds are: innovative technological projects, projects for innovative enterprises of start-up or spin-off type and projects for newly-founded innovative enterprises that target product or process innovation. Presently, 34 projects were contracted, with a total worth of approximately of 25.4 million euro.

One of the projects is a web and mobile app for temporal, innovative evaluation of human capital on an organizational level on the basis of empirically-validated psychological evaluation models. The beneficiary is Silver Bullet Software of Cluj Napoca City. Another approved project is Cloudifier which is a platform to automate migration of classic information systems and apps in cloud systems.

The Competitiveness Operational Programme (COP) has a financial allotment of 1.58 billion euro, of which 1.32 billion euro non-refundable financing from the European Fund for Regional development, and is built on two priority axes: 1. RD&I to support economic competitivity and business development and 2. Information and Communication Technology for a competitive digital economy.