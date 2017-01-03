European Funds Ministry to release 1.32 bln euro worth of calls for large infrastructure bids

The Ministry of European Funds is planning to release calls for bids worth over 1.32 billion euro under the 2014-2020 Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM), with environmental projects accounting for the largest amount, specifically 697.6 million euro, the institution informs on its website.

The ministry invites bids for transportation worth more than 469.6 million euro, while calls for energy projects amount to 147.3 million euro. The guides released in 2016 cover 88.22 percent of the program and the rest will be released this year.

The investment guide for the improvement of Danube navigation conditions and the modernization of the capacity of the TEN-T ports will be released in Q2. Allocations to port administrations are in excess of 330.9 million euro.

The guide for airport infrastructure worth more than 43.2 million euro will also be released in Q2, and so as will be the guide for intermodal terminal infrastructure worth 95.4 million euro.

Of the calls for environmental bids under POIM, the ‘Romanian Waters’ National Administration is to benefit from 402.3 million euro that will be divided into half: the first one in March, the other in H2. Specifically, the projects are intended to prevent flood risks and coastal erosion.

Projects to reduce the surfaces affected by historical pollution get 140 million euro and the relevant guide will be released in March. The beneficiaries are public authorities and other public bodies, including structures under their authority.

The guide for the restoration of degraded ecosystems – which are assigned 75.2 million euro – will be released in H2 and the beneficiary will be identified following the completion of a survey by the Ministry of Environment.

More than 80 million euro are intended for speeding up the disaster response by the acquisition of adequate equipment, depending on identified risks, for expert institutions responsible for handling emergencies; the beneficiary is the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

In the energy sector, the guide for increasing the output of energy from alternative sources (geothermal, biomass, biogas) will be released in March, having the local units and energy-producing trading companies as beneficiaries; the total allocation is of over 83.5 million euro.

The guide for high-efficiency cogeneration will also be released in March, with over 63.5 million euro assigned; the beneficiaries are the industrial trading companies.

The Large Infrastructure Operational Program finances activities in transport infrastructure, environmental protection, risk management and adjustment to climate change, energy and energy efficiency, contributing to the EU strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. POIM has 11.881 billion euro in financial allocations and 83 percent of the amount covers the calls that have been fully released in 2016.