European IT purchase fund fraud detected in Suceava

The Control Body of the European Funds Ministry (MFE) has found rigged bids and fake implementation reports in two European fund projects unfolded by the Suceava County Council, according to a release by the ministry, sent to Agerpres on Friday.

“The Control Body, Anti-corruption and Integrity Service with the MFE has finalised a control of the implementation of two e-government projects with European funds by the Suceava County Council. The hardware IT solutions’ providers in these projects are SC Expert One Research SRL and SC Siveco Romania SRL. The investigation found rigged bids and fake implementation reports accepted as such by the Intermediary Body for Information Society Promotion (OIPSI),” says the release.

The total value of the two projects is worth 13.3 million lei (some 2.95 million euros), of which 7.1 million lei, VAT excluded, were spent on IT.

The conclusions of the report were lodged with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

Following the control, the investigators found a number of irregularities: the need of IT purchases was artificially created; inconsistently applied winning bids and unequal treatment of bidders; restrictive qualifying criteria; biased contract awarding ; implemented IT solution inoperable within the parameters stipulated in contract; fake reports.

As a result, says the MFE release, the actions could be labeled as “criminal offences against the financial interests of the European Union.”

The report is the first outcome of the thematic control required by the MFE upon the computerisation projects of the public bodies.