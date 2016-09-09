On Friday, September 9, 2016, from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm will take place the V edition of the European Literature Night in Bucharest, an event of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), which takes place annually in more than 70 cities from all over the world.

Literature lovers of the Capital are invited to start looking for stories in downtown Bucharest, between Pictor Arthur Verona Street, Lahovary Square and Vasile Lascar Street: readings, performances, talks, exhibitions and screenings.

Thus, at the Carturesti Verona Bookstore, Ion Mincu House (seat of the Order of Architects of Romania), Piua Book Bar, Tandarica Animation Theater and Europaen Public Space, organizers propose readings from the authrs: Svetlana Carstean (Romanian Cultural Institute), Claudiu M. Florian, Livia Stefan, Sorin Gherguț, Radu Nitescu, Andrei Dósa (European Commission Representation), Orhan Pamuk (“Yunus Emre” Turkish Cultural Center), György Dragomán (Balassi Institute – Hungarian Cultural Institute), Szczepan Twardoch, Andrzej Sapkowski (Polich Institute from Bucharest), Rui Zink (Embassy of Portugal at Bucharest / Camões Institute), Miguel de Cervantes, Antonio Muñoz Molina (Instituto Cervantes), Cesare Pavese (Italian Culture Institute), Ingeborg Bachmann, Paul Celan (Austrian Cultural Forum), Wolfgang Herrndorf (Goethe Institut), Makis Tsitas (Greek Cultural Foundatiion), Miloš Urban, Jáchym Topol, Jiří Kratochvil (Czech Center).

Since this year the edition of the European Literature Night in Bucharest is an anniversary one, the event will end with an after-party at Piua Book Bar.

Organizers of the European Literature Night in Bucharest, in partnership with “Carte peste Carte”, are collecting books for endowing the Targu Frumos city library, county of Iasi: from Monday, September 5, to the day of the event; all those wishing to donate books can bring them at Piua Book Bar (76 Dionisie Lupu Street).