Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with high value of agricultural output

France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania have reported the highest total agricultural output across the European Union, according to data released on Monday by the EU’s Eurostat statistical office.

The economic accounts for agriculture show that total agricultural output in the European Union (EU) stood at 411.2 billion euros at basic prices in 2015, down by 1.8 percent from 2014.

With 75.2 billion euros (or 18 percent of the EU total) in 2015, France had the highest total agricultural output across member states. It was followed by Italy (55.2 billion euros, or 13 percent), Germany (51.5 billion euros, or 13 percent), Spain (45.5 billion euros, or 11 percent), the United Kingdom (29.6 billion euros, or 7 percent), the Netherlands (26.7 billion euros, or 6 percent), Poland (22.3 billion euros, or 5 percent) and Romania (15.5 billion euros, or 4 percent).

In contrast, the largest falls were recorded in Malta (0.1 billion euros) and Luxembourg (0.4 billion euros).

In 2015 compared with 2014, the value of agricultural output followed contrasting patterns between the EU member states . The highest increase was recorded in Latvia (+8.8 percent), followed by Lithuania (+5.9 percent) and Cyprus (+4.7 percent). In contrast, the largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-9.9 percent), Slovakia (-9.7 percent), the Czech Republic (-8.6 percent), Germany (-7.8 percent), Romania (-7.4 percent) and Finland (-7.3 percent).