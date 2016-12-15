Eurostat: Romania, among EU states where industrial output dropped in October

Industrial output descended in October by 0.3 pct in the European Union (UE) and by 0.1 pct in the Eurozone (EA 19), compared to the previous month, shows data published by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).

The most significant declines of industrial output were reported in Ireland (minus 3.6 pct), Sweden (minus 2.9 pct) and Luxembourg (minus 2.2 pct), and the most considerable growths were recorded in Denmark (4.7 pct), Greece (4.5 pct), Lithuania (2.7 pct) and Latvia (2.5pct).

Romania recorded in October a decline of 0.7 pct of the industrial output as compared to the previous month, after an expansion of 0.8 pct in September.

In October, compared to the similar period of 2015, industrial output rose by 0.5 pct in the European Union and by 0.6 pct in the Euro zone.

The biggest growths of industrial output were reported in Greece (7 pct), Latvia (6.7 pct) and Slovenia (6.6 pct), and the most significant decline was registered in Ireland (minus 6.5 pct), Malta (minus 5.7 pct) and Luxembourg (minus 2.2 pct).

As compared to October 2015, Romania recorded an increase of 2.1 pct of the industrial output, following an annual advancement of 3.5 pct in September.