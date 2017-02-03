Eurostat: Romania on third place in EU in retail trade growth also in December

Romania was ranked, in December 2016, for the second month consecutively, on the third position in the European Union in what regards the growth pace of the volume of retail trade, amid the 7.9pct advance, compared to the same month of 2015, with a higher growth being registered only in Luxembourg (14.7pct) and Slovenia (10.1pct), showed data the published by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), on Friday.

In the Eurozone, the retail trade increased 1.1pct in the year-on-year, while in the European Union there was registered an advancement of 2.3pct. Retail trade in the EU 28 was influenced by the fact that non-food products sales increased 3.3pct while the food, drinks, and tobacco sales increased 1.4pct, and sales of fuels increased 0.3pct.

Instead, in December 2016 compared with November 2016, the retail trade in Romania registered a decrease of 0.1pct. The retail trade, month by month, dropped 0.3pct in the Eurozone and 0.8pct in the EU 28, mainly due to the fact that sales of non-food products fell 1pct, fuel sales dropped 0.8pct and sales of food, drinks and cigarettes decreased 0.6pct.

On a y-o-y comparison 2016 – 2015, the volume of retail trade increased 1.8pct in the Eurozone and by 2.8pct in the EU.

In the case of Romania, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed that the turnover of the retail trade (with the exception of trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased as gross series 13.5pct last year, compared to the previous year, amid the advancement of sales of non-food products (+15.2pct), sales of food, drinks and tobacco (+13.7pct), and retail trade of fuels for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+10.2pct). According to the INS, in the last month of last year, the turnover of retail trade (with the exception of trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased as gross series 5.4pct and decreased as adjusted series in accordance with the number of working days and seasonality 0.1pct, compared to the previous month.