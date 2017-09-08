Eurostat: Romania ranks 3rd in EU in school drop-out

The European Union member states with the highest percentage of school drop-out in 2016 were Malta (19.6 percent), Spain (19 percent) and Romania (18.5 percent), while Croatia (2.8 percent), Lithuania (4.8 percent) and Slovenia (4.9 percent) are at the opposite poll, according to the data released on Friday by Eurostat.

Moreover, Eurostat data revealed that in 2016 compared to 2006, the school drop-out declined in all member states, except in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia, where it increased. In Romania the school drop-out increased from 17.9 percent, in 2006, to 18.5 percent in 2016.

On the EU level, the weight of those who dropped out of school earlier (aged 18-24) has constantly declined over the last years, from 17 percent in 2002, to 10.7 percent in 2016. By gender, the data revealed that fewer girls (9.2 percent in 2016) drop out of school than boys (12.2 percent).

The goal of Europe 2020 strategy is to reduce the school drop-out rate in the EU below the 10 percent threshold by 2020. A number of 15 member states already fulfilled the national objective they had set for 2020 for this indicator, namely: Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovenia and Finland.