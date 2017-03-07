Eurostat: Romania registers lowest gap between salaries of men and women in management positions

In each European Union member state male managers won in 2014 more than women in management positions, but the lowest pay gap was registered in Romania, show the data of the European Statistics Office (Eurostat) presented on Monday.

The Eurostat statistics, released before the International Women’s Day, show that the lowest pay gap between men and women in management positions is registered in Romania (5pct), Slovenia (12.4pct), Belgium (13.6pct) and Bulgaria (15pct). On the opposite side, a female manager wins by about a third less than her male counterpart in Hungary (33.7pct), Italy (33.5pct), The Czech Republic (29.7pct), and almost a quarter less in Slovakia (28.3pct), Poland (27.7pct), Austria (26.9pct), Germany (26.8pct), Portugal (25.9pct), Estonia (25.6pct) and the UK (25.1pct).

The highest percentage of women in management positions was in Latvia, the only EU member state where female managers hold the majority (53pct). Next come Bulgaria and Poland (both with 44pct), Ireland (43pct), Estonia (42pct), Lithuania, Hungary and Romania (all with 41pct), France and Sweden (both with 40pct). In exchange, women represent less than a quarter of the managers in Germany, Italy and Cyprus (all with 22pct), Belgium and Austria (both with 23pct) and Luxembourg (24pct).

In the EU, almost 7.3 million persons hold management positions in enterprises with ten or above employees, 65pct of them are men (4.7 million) and 35pct are women (2.6 million). Moreover, the women in management positions in the EU earn by 23.4pct on average less than male managers.