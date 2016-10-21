eurostat-938x535

Eurostat: Romania’s 2015 national budget deficit shrinks to 0.8pt of GDP

Romania’s 2015 national budget deficit declined to 0.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (5.387 billion lei), similar to the 2014 deficit (0.8 percent of the GDP; 5.650 billion lei), after 2.1 percent of the GDP in 2013, according to a second notification released on Friday by the Eurostat statistical office of the European Union.

In 2012, Romania reported a deficit of 3.7 percent of the GDP, exceeding the 3-percent limit set under the Maastricht Treaty.

In 2015, the smallest deficits in the EU as a percentage of the GDP were recorded by Lithuania (0.2 percent), followed by the Czech Republic (0.6 percent) and Romania (0.8 percent).

